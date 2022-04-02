Spain: Chanel dazzles at the Los 40 Primavera Pop in Madrid

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, dazzled at the Los 40 Primavera Pop concert in Madrid with a stunning performance of her ‘Slo Mo’.

The 2022 edition Los 40 Primavera Pop concert was held with WiZink Center in Madrid with a grand line up of Spanish celebrated artists including Chanel (Spain 2022), Ana Mena, Manuel Carrasco, Nil Molner, Miki Nuñez (Spain 2019), Lola Indigo, etc.

114,000 spectators attended the live event in Madrid. The show was hosted by Tony Aguilar (Spanish commentator at Eurovision/ los 40 Principales radio host).

Chanel and her troupe of dancers graced the stage and took the audience by storm with a glitzy and glamorous performance of the 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the the 2022 Spanish national selection and will defend the Spanish colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: los40.com

Photo credit: Jorge París / Elena Buenavista/ ©copyright los40.com