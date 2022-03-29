The EBU and the 2022 Eurovision host broadcaster, RAI, have announced today that tickets for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest are set to go on sale on Thursday 7 April.

Tickers for the 9 Eurovision shows ( 3 live shows, 3 jury final and 3 family shows) will up for grabs in little more than a week from today! Save the date: Thursday 7 April.

The EBU and RAI will be unveiling further details regarding the 2022 Eurovision ticket sales in due course. Tickets will be sold via Ticket One.

The 9 Eurovision 2022 shows:

09/05/2022- Semi-final 1 Jury Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Family Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Live Broadcast

11/05/2022- Semi-final 2 Jury Show

12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Family show



12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast



13/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 11, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv/RAI/ESCToday