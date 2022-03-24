Malta: Emma Muscat’s interview on BNT1 in Bulgaria

Emma Muscat, the 2022 Maltese Eurovision hopeful, travelled to Bulgaria last weekend where she recorded her live on tape performance for Eurovision 2022. The Bulgarian national broadcaster took the opportunity and interviewed the young Maltese Eurovision representative.

With the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest just round the corner the 2022 Maltese Eurovision hopeful has kicked off her Eurovision promo tour. She is currently in Bulgaria where she has recorded her live on tape performance for Turin. She will be travelling to Barcelona, Madrid, Tel Aviv, London and Amsterdam for the pre Eurovision parties in the coming days and weeks.



Emma was interviewed on Bulgarian national broadcaster BNT’s Channel 1 where she talked about her Eurovision entry:

The song I’m singing is called “I’m What I Am”. It is a song about self-love, about being strong and finding unity. This song is about how we are perfect as we are and we just have to love each other. One needs a slight push, because sometimes we feel insufficient or not so good, we have to fit into certain norms, perfect stereotypes that society imposes, but you know what – we are unique as we are.

22 years old, Emma Muscat gained has gained much popularity both Malta and Italy. Her debut on the big stage was in 2018, when she participated in an Italian talent show. Today, 4 years later, she is fulfilling her dream of participating in the Eurovision Song Contest. Emma goes on to comment:



Italy is my second home, I have a lot of fans and admirers there, of course, I represent my country Malta and I am so grateful for the support I have received so far from Malta and all over Europe. I can’t wait to go to Turin, get on stage, meet the other participants and, of course, show you what we’ve been working on because we’ve worked so hard and this is my strongest year in a long time, so an exciting adventure awaits me.

Emma calls Italy a second home, but says she would not live anywhere but Malta. When asked about how she is off the stage, the Maltese hopeful answered:



I am quite a sensitive and loving person. I like to play sports, I like to be around my family, around the dog and my friends. Outside of the artist I am, I am a normal girl who loves normal things.



You can watch Emma’s interview on BNT here

Emma Muscat will represent Malta at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘I Am What I Am’.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.