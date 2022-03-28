Spain: Special solidarity show for Ukraine feat Eurovision stars on RTVE

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be broadcasting a special charitable and solidarity show for Ukraine ‘Unidos por la paz. Ucrania en el corazón’ on Wednesday 6 April.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Spanish national broadcaster will be organizing a special charitable show for Ukraine in order to collect funds to help the needy and the victims of the war in the country. The 2 hour show will be hosted Elena S. Sánchez y Antonio Garrido and will be held on Wednesday 6 April.
The collected funds will be given to three NGO’s: Cruz Roja, ACNUR and CEAR in order to carry out their task to help Ukraine. A bevy of established Spanish acts including former Spanish Eurovision representatives will grace the stage:
- Raphael (Spain 1966/1967)
- Vanesa Martín
- Rozalén
- Malú
- Dvicio
- Manuel Carrasco
- Manolo García
- Pastora Soler (Spain 2012)
- Pablo Alborán
- Camela
- Álvaro de Luna
- Marlon
- Dani Fernández
- Luis Fonsi
- Antonio José
- Cepeda
- Paula Mattheus
- Edurne (Spain 2015)
- Sofia Ellar
- Merche
- Funambulista
- NK,
- Agoney
- Chanel (Spain 2022)
The 2016 Ukrainian Eurovision winner, Jamala, will be also performing her wining entry ‘1944’.
Spain and RTVE are doing their best in order to help the Ukrainian nation and its people in these distressing times.
Source: RTVE