United Kingdom: Sam Ryder performs ‘Space Man’ live in Bulgaria

The 2022 UK’s Eurovision hopeful, Sam Ryder, travelled to the majestic Bulgarian capital Sofia last weekend where he performed his Eurovision entry on a popular tv show.

Sam Ryder treated the Bulgarian audience with an impressive live performance of his Eurovision entry ‘Space Man‘. Sam travelled to Sofia last weekend where he graced the Bulgarian late night show ‘The Nikolaos Tsitiridis show‘.

Bulgaria was the first stop of Sam Ryder’s special Eurovision European promo tour, he will be travelling to Switzerland next.

Had the best time in beautiful Bulgaria 🇧🇬 this week👩‍🚀 Big up to Shoutonanikolaos for giving me the opportunity to play Space Man live on TV so far from home!!! I’m buzzing ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Can’t wait to see you all on my next visit 🚀 SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭 YOU’RE UP NEXT! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWWUDxmu7k — Sam Ryder 👩‍🚀 (@SamRyderMusic) March 23, 2022

About Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder is currently one of the most sought after artists in the UK with more than 12 million followers on Tick Tock and more than 100 million likes on the platform. He has a massive following on Istagram and Facebook too.

Sam Ryder will represent the UK at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Space Man‘. Sam has co-written his Eurovision entry with Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 63 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC