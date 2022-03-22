Spain: Chanel slays at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Drag Queen Gala

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, travelled to the beautiful island of Gran Canaria last weekend where she graced the Gran Canaria Drag Queen Gala.

Chanel slayed the house last Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria when she took the stage of the 2022 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Drag Queen Gala and mesmerised the audience and tv viewers with her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo‘. The show was broadcast live on TVE 2.

This week Chanel will be travelling to Barcelona and then to London and Amsterdam for the pre Eurovision parties.

Chanel and Spain are slowly and swiftly climbing up the betting odds for Eurovision 2022. Spain is currently the 7th in the bettings on Oddcheckers to win the coveted Eurovision trophy in May.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the 2022 Spanish national final Benidorm Fest and will represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘.