Latvia: Citi Zēni release the official music video of their Eurovision entry

Citi Zēni were crowned the winners of the 2022 Latvian national selection- Supernova and will be flying to Turin with their song ‘Eat your salad‘. The boy band have released the official music video of their Eurovision 2022 entry:

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising’.

Cover Photo: LTV/eurovision.tv