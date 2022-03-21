Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli releases his Eurovision entry ‘Fade To Black’

Nadir Rustamli, the 2022 Azerbajaini hopeful, has released his Eurovision entry ‘Fade To Black‘.

We now know all the 40 competing entries at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, with Azerbaijan unveiling its Eurovision entry for Turin. Nadir Rustamli will fly to Eurovision 2022 with ‘Fade To Black‘.

Nadir Rustamli has been selected via an internal selection to defend the Azerbaijani colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 13 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2021 Efendi represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Mata Hari’.

