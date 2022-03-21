Czech Republic: We Are Domi release official music video of ‘ Lights Off’

The 2022 Czech Eurovision hopefuls have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Lights Off’.

The Czech Republic is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022 as preparations for the big competition have kicked off in Prague. The Czech trio have premiered their song’s music video.

Check out the official music video of the Czech Eurovision 2022 entry ‘ Lights Off‘!

We are Domi were crowned the winners of the 2022 Czech Eurovision national selection and will defend the Czech colours at Eurovision 2022.

The 2022 Czech Eurovision entry and act was determined via mixed international jury (50%), international audience (25%) and local audience deliberation (25%) .

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

