Armenia: Rosa Linn releases her Eurovision entry ‘ Snap’

Rosa Linn, the 2022 Armenian Eurovision hopeful, has released her Eurovision 2022 entry along with its official music video.

Rosa Linn has been selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Armenian colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. She will be singing ‘Snap’ at Eurovision 2022.

About Rosa Linn

The 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer was born and raised in Vanadzor, Armenia. She has been fond of music since childhood and started her professional career with the record label “Nvak Collective”.

Rosa Linn says:

From the outside looking in, the odds seemed like they were against me – an unknown girl from a small town in Armenia. But the power of manifestation is real when it is combined with hard work; persistence; and just putting oneself out there. I’m excited to let people into my inner-world through my music. And I’m beyond honored to be able to represent my beloved country on the biggest stage in Europe.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

Source: AMPTV