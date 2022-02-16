Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli will fly to Turin!

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has announced that Nadir Rustamli will represent Azerbaijan at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Nadir Rustamli . the winner of The Voice Azerbaijan, will have the grand honour of representing the Land of Fire aka Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster is currently in the process of selecting his Eurovision entry.

Nadir’s Eurovision entry will be selected and released by mid March just on the even of the Heads of Delegation Meeting in Turin and the deadline for competing countries to submit their entries to the EBU.

More than 300 songs have been submitted to Ictimai for Eurovision 2022.

Isa Melikov (Head of Delegation for Azerbaijan) says:

As always, we try to look for a beautiful and professional song, regardless of genre. We will pay attention to the extent to which it will match the voice and style of the singer. The selection process will be completed in the second week of March and the song will be announced.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 13 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2021 Efendi represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Mata Hari’.

Source: Ictimai/ESCToday