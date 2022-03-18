Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli to premiere his Eurovision entry on 21 March

Spread the word! The 2022 Azerbaijani Eurovision hopeful, Nadir Rustamli, will be releasing his Eurovision entry on Monday 21 March.

Nadir has released a snippet of his upcoming Eurovision 2022 entry:

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 13 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2021 Efendi represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Mata Hari’.

