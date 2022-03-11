Armenia: Rosa Linn will defend the Armenian colours in Turin!

Armenia has gone internal for Eurovision 2022 and has selected Rosa Linn to fly the Armenian flag in Turin.

Rosa Linn will represent Armenia at Eurovision 2022 in Turin. Her Eurovision entry will be released on Saturday 19 March.

The 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer was born and raised in Vanadzor, Armenia. She has been fond of music since childhood and started her professional career with the record label “Nvak Collective”.

Rosa Linn says:

From the outside looking in, the odds seemed like they were against me – an unknown girl from a small town in Armenia. But the power of manifestation is real when it is combined with hard work; persistence; and just putting oneself out there. I’m excited to let people into my inner-world through my music. And I’m beyond honored to be able to represent my beloved country on the biggest stage in Europe.

Hovhannes Movsisyan (AMPTV Executive Director) says:

The Armenian representatives in Eurovision have usually been famous artists in the past, but this international contest is also a great platform to discover new talent and to give them a chance of self-realization. We are thrilled to be back and reunite with the Eurovision family with new talent.

David Tseruyan (Armenian HoD) says:

Together with local and international focus groups, which included both professionals and fans of the contest, we have reviewed several applications from well- known, as well as new-coming artists. As a result, 21-year-old Rosa Linn was selected to represent Armenia in Eurovision 2022: a small town girl with a big heart and her own story.

Our team is at the final stage of the production and we’re excited to share this story with the Eurovision community and the world.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

Source: AMPTV

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv