Eurovision 2022: Vueling confirmed as official ESC airline

Vueling Airlines has been confirmed as the official airline the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The carrier joins Moroccan Oil in the list of Official Eurovision 2022 Partners.

Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

We’re excited to partner with Vueling as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. As our fans across Europe begin to rediscover the excitement of travel, we’re proud to be working with an airline that will deliver them to Italy at great prices.

Carolyn Prowse (Vueling Strategy, Network and Commercial Chief) says:

We are thrilled to be the Official Airline of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest! As Europe’s best low-cost airline, Vueling will be supporting this renowned European competition through our flight network and by connecting fans from all over Europe with the city of Turin.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Vueling