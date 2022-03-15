Italy: Mahmood and Blanco will perform #9 in the Grand Final

The 2022 Eurovision Host nation, Italy, has been drawn to perform 9th in the Grand Final.

The Heads of Delegation Meeting for Eurovision 2022 is well and truly under way in Turin. Delegations from the 40 competing countries at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will to get an update regarding the ongoing Eurovision preparations in the host city.

A special draw was held today during the meeting in order to determine the host country’s order of appearance in the Grand Final.

Italy’s Mahmood & Blanco will perform Brividi in 9th position in the #Eurovision 2022 Grand Final! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/gOPQd2NJ9I — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 15, 2022

The Italian’ ESC 20202 hopefuls Mahmood and Blanco will perform #9 the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final on 14 May. The duo won the 2022 edition of the iconic Sanremo Song Festival last February with their mega hit ‘Brividi’.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time.

Source: eurovision.tv