Spain: Chanel releases the official music video of ‘Slo Mo’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has premiered the official music video of Chanel’s ‘Slo Mo‘ today. You can click here to watch the music video on RTVE Play.

You can also watch the music video below from 5: 50 onwards below:

Chanel has filmed the official music video of ‘Slo Mo‘ in Madrid. The music video which has been directed by Pawla Casanovas showcases Chanel as the ultimate Pop Diva, a powerful woman who slays the house! The music video features a lot of dancing, partying and visual effects.

Kyle Hanagami will be the choreographer and stage director for Chanel at Eurovision 2022. The internationally acclaimed American choreographer has worked with many international celebrated acts.

Chanel will be travelling to London and Amsterdam in April in order to promote her Eurovision entry.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the 2022 Spanish national final Benidorm Fest and will represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Source: RTVE

Cover Photo Credit: RTVE