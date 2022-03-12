Tonight: Melodifestivalen 2022 Grand Final in Sweden

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2022 will be concluding tonight in Stockholm with its Grand Final.



Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022! The Scandinavian nation will be determining its Eurovision entry and act for Turin tonight.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final Melodifestivalen 2022 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2022 will be held at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. A total of 12 acts will battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. The winner of the competition will represent Sweden at the forhcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Participants

Klara Hammarström – Run to the Hills

– Run to the Hills THEOZ – Som du vill

– Som du vill Anna Bergendahl – Higher Power

– Higher Power John Lundvik – Änglavakt

– Änglavakt Tone Sekelius – My Way

– My Way Anders Bagge – Bigger than the Universe

– Bigger than the Universe Robin Bengtsson – Innocent Love

– Innocent Love Faith Kakembo – Freedom

– Freedom LIAMOO – Bluffin

– Bluffin Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

– Hold Me Closer Cazzi Opeia – I Can’t Get Enough

– I Can’t Get Enough Medina – In i dimman

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries competed in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

