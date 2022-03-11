Spain: RTVE to hold a press conference with Chanel on 14 March

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be holding a special press conference with the 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful Chanel on Monday 14 March.

RTVE will be holding a special press conference with Chanel on Monday 14 March in order to shed more light on the Spanish Delegation’s preparations for Eurovision 2022. Chanel will be unveiling further details regarding her ongoing preparations for Turin and the official music video of ‘Slo Mo‘. She will be also speaking about her promo tour and her experience at Festival da Cançao 2022.



The official music video of ‘Slo Mo‘ is set to premiere in due course.

The Press Conference will be held at RTVE’s Headquarters in Madrid at 12:00 pm CET. The Spanish Head Delegation, Ms.Eva Mora and RTVE’s Head of Communication and Participation ,Ms. Maria Eizaguirre, will be presiding the press conference.

Chanel will represent Spain at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Source: RTVE

Cover Photo credit: RTP/ Pedro Pina