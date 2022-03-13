Boa noite Europe, we have a winner! Portugal has determined the act who will follow into The Black Mamba’as footsteps, Maro will defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin next May.

Maro was crowned the winners of Festival da Cançao 2022 with ‘Saudade, Saudade’and will represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision representative was determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

About the show

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2022 was held at RTP’s Studios in Lisbon . A total of 10 acts battled for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon during tonight’s gala. The show was hosted by Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 hostess) and Vasco Palmeirim.

About Festival da Canção 2022

Festival da Canção 2022 consists of three live televised shows (2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 05, 07 February and 12 March.

o5/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 1

07/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 2

12/03/2022- FdC Grand Final

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC consisted of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) which were all held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon.

A total of 20 acts battled for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts competed in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final proceeded to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts battled for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.

