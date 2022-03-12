The northern lights were all turned to Reykjavik tonight for the Grand Final of Söngvakepnnin 2022. The Icelandic national final crowned the winner of its 2022 campaign. We have the Icelandic representative to Eurovision, it’s the trio Sigga, Beta & Elín with the entry Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)!

About the show

The Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2022 took place tonight at Söngvakeppnishöllinni in Gufunes. Hosts of the night were Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jón Jónsson and Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir. Four acts qualified from the two semi-finals organised in the past two weeks, whereas a fifth act received a wildcard. This was tonight’s line-up:

Katla – Þaðan af (From there) / Then again

– Þaðan af (From there) / Then again Reykjavikurdaetur – Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around

– Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

– Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun) Stefán Óli – Ljósið (The light)/ All I know

– Ljósið (The light)/ All I know Amarosis – Don’t you know

Head to head

At the end of the first round of votes, two acts advanced to the “Head to head” final. These were:

Reykjavikurdaetur – Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around

– Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

The televote was then available again for these two entries only.

There can only be one

Excitement was the word when the winner of this year’s Söngvakepnnin was announced. Sigga, Beta & Elín with the entry Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun) were crowned winner and will therefore have the honour to represent the Nordic nation at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy! Iceland was drawn to compete in the second half of the first semi final on 10 May 2022.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final. The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry 10 Years, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.