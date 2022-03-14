Malta: Emma Muscat will sing ‘I Am What I Am’ in Turin

The 2022 Maltese Eurovision hopeful, Emma Muscat, has decided to change her Eurovision entry, she will now sing ‘I Am What I Am’ on stage in Turin.

Emma Muscat won the 2022 Maltese national final MESC and was set to represent Malta at Eurovision 2022 with her winning entry ‘Out of Sight‘. Emma has decided to change her song and will now defend the Maltese colours at the 2022 Eurovision edition with a brand new song ‘ I Am What I Am’.

The song has been produced by Dino Medanhodzic.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.