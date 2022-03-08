Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2022 Grand Final line up complete

Festival da Cançao 2022 saw its second semi-final take place in the majestic Portuguese capital last night. We now have the full line up for Saturday’s Grand Final!



The 2022 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao continued last night with its second semi-final, 10 more acts battled for the 5 last spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira .

The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury- public deliberation:

Inês Homem de Melo – Fome de Viagem

Fome de Viagem Syro – Ainda nos Temos

Ainda nos Temos Pepperoni Passion – Código 30

Código 30 Milhanas – Corpo de Mulher

Corpo de Mulher Pongo & Tristany – DÉGRÁ.DÊ

Last night’s finalists will be joining last Saturday’s qualifiers in the Grand Final:

Os Quatro e Meia – Amanha

– Amanha Aurea – Why

– Why FF – Como é bom esperar alguém

– Como é bom esperar alguém Diana Castro- Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale Maro– Saudade, Saudade

About Festival da Canção 2022

Festival da Canção 2022 consists of three live televised shows (2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 05, 07 February and 12 March.

o5/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 1

07/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 2

12/03/2022- FdC Grand Final

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in March at the RTP Studios in Lisbon.

A total of 20 acts battled for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts have competed in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final have proceeded to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.

