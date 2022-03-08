Spain: Chanel slays at Festival da Cançao 2022’s 2nd Semifinal

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, has taken Portugal by storm with a mesmerising performance of her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Chanel and her entourage travelled to Lisbon, Portugal on the weekend where they have been promoting the 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo‘. The Spanish artist has met up with the local press and given interviews on various Portuguese radio stations.

Chanel travelled to Portugal with the Spanish delegation: Eva Mora (Head of Delegation), Maria Izaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation), her dancers and choreographer.

Last night she graced the stage of Festival da Cançao‘s Second Semifinal in Lisbon where she gave a dazzling performance of ‘Slo Mo‘ winning the hearts of the Portuguese audience.

The multi facetted artist dedicated a special Happy Birthday to RTP for its 65th anniversary, singing Happy Birthday in Portuguese. Portugal is the first stop of Chanel’s Eurovision promo tour.

The Second Semifinal of Festival da Cançao was held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon and was hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the 2022 Spanish national final Benidorm Fest and will represent Spain at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Photo credit: RTP