Switzerland: Marius Bear to sing ‘Boys do cry’ in Turin

The word is out! After a mysterious and sealed selection process Switzerland has revealed its cards for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Marius Bear has been internally selected to represent the Alpine country with the entry Boys do cry.

The announcement was made during a press conference today in Zurich. 28 year-old Marius Bear will fly the Swiss flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. His entry, Boys do cry, has been internally selected following a multi-stage process. After months of radio silence from Switzerland his name began circulating just last week. Rumours were then confirmed this afternoon.

Internal selection

So far we knew very little about what was going on in Switzerland. Last August Swiss-German broadcaster SRF revealed some details of the internal selection. Following the examples of last year, when Gjon’s Tears reached the third place in Rotterdam with Tout l’univers, SRF went internally again.

This year’s act was selected by a 20-member international jury of experts and a 100-member audience panel. Among the experts SRF recruited several known Eurovision faces like PAENDA (Austria, 2019), Ovidiu Jacobsen (Romania, 2010), Helga Möller (Iceland, 1986) and Tinkara Kovac (Slovenia, 2014).

About Marius Bear

Marius Bear was born in 1993 in Switzerland. After his studies as construction machinery mechanic he embraced music and studied for one year at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in London in 2017. He has been active in the music industry since then. He has published two albums (Sanity, 2018, and Not loud enough, 2019) and two singles (Remember me, 2018 and I wanna dance with somebody, 2020). In 2019 he won a Swiss Music Award in the category “Best talent”.

Marius Bear will represent Switzerland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. He is set to compete in the first half of the first semi-final on Tuesday 10 May 2022 with the entry Boys do cry. Discover here the music video released together with the artist’s announcement.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has competed 61 times in the competition. The country has won the event twice (1956, 1988) and has hosted the event twice too (1956 Lugano and 1988 Lausanne).

In 2021 Switzerland was represented by Gjon’s Tears at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. His Tout l’univers went up to the third place in the Grand Final, bringing to the Alpine country the best result since 1993 (Annie Cotton, Moi tout simplement).