Bonsoir Paris, pouvons-nous avoir vos 12 points? Well, France delivered. They ended up in second place last year with Barbara Pravi. We now know who will follow her footsteps in Turin and fly the French flag. It’s Alvan & Ahez with the entry Fulenn!

What a night in Paris. Live from the studios of France Télévisions the hosts Stéphane Bern and Laurence Boccolini took us throughout a night filled with music and emotions.

Twelve acts were at the starting blocks hoping to win the second edition of Eurovision France: c’est vous qui décidez. They were:

Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

– Fulenn Cyprien Zeni – Ma famille

– Ma famille Elia – Téléphone

– Téléphone Elliott – La tempête

– La tempête Hélène in Paris – Paris mon amour

– Paris mon amour Joan – Madame

– Madame Joanna – Navigateur

– Navigateur Julia – Chut

– Chut Marius – Les chansons d’amour

– Les chansons d’amour Pauline Chagne – Nuit Pauline

– Nuit Pauline Saam – Il est où ?

– Il est où ? SOA – Seule

First selection

As interval act all the participants came on stage for a group version of Imagine by John Lennon, in support to peace in Ukraine. A message of Jamala (Ukraine, 2016) was also shown on screen.

Finally, Stéphane Bern and Laurence Boccolini announced the five qualified acts to the second round. They were chosen by the televote:

Marius – Les chansons d’amour

– Les chansons d’amour Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

– Fulenn Elliott – La tempête

– La tempête Pauline Chagne – Nuit Pauline

– Nuit Pauline SOA – Seule

In addition, the jury awarded a wildcard to the second phase to:

Cyprien Zeni – Ma famille

And the winner is…

Both the audience and the jury casted the votes again to deliberate on the ultimate winner of this year’s selection. This is the final ranking:

Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn with 222 points Pauline Chagne – Nuit Pauline with 172 points SOA – Seule with 140 points Marius – Les chansons d’amour with 120 points Cyprien Zeni – Ma famille with 94 points Elliott – La tempête with 92 points

Therefore Alvan & Ahez with the entry Fulenn was proclaimed winner of tonight’s show and will have the honour of represent France at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin! Being a member of the “Big Five”, Alvan & Ahez is automatically qualified for the Grand Final on Saturday 14 May 2022. The song caught the attention of both the jury and the televote by being entirely in Breton, a regional language of France.

