Serbia has decided for Eurovision 2022! Konstrakta was crowned the winner of the 2022 Serbian national final Pesma Za Evrovizijiu and will be flying to Turin in May.



Konstrakta will defend the Serbian colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with ‘In Corpore Sano’.

A total of 18 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Serbian national final. The show was held at RTS Studios in Belgrade and was hosted by Dragana Kosjerina and Jovan Radomir.

The 2022 Serbian entry and act were determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Serbian national selection consisted of three live televised shows (2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final) with a total 36 acts partaking in the competition.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.