Montenegro: Vlandana releases her Eurovision entry ‘Breathe’

The 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision, Vladana, has released her Eurovision 2022 entry ‘Breathe’.

The 2022 Montenegrin song was premiered was premiered during a special song presentation show ‘Montenegro Dodici Punti’ on RTCG 1.

About Vladana and her Eurovision entry

Vladana will be singing her Eurovision entry ‘Breathe’ in English. She has written and composed herself along with Darko Dimitrov. Darko Dimitrov is an internationally acclaimed composer and producer who has been many former Eurovision entries : Serbia (2018, 2019, 2021), North Macedonia ( 2006, 2013, 2014, 2020), Albania (2015, 2020).

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.