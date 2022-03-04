Tonight: German national final: Germany 12 points

Guten abend Europe, this is Berlin calling! We are heading all the way to Germany for the 2022 German national final- Germany 12 points!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 German national final – Germany 12 points at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

NDR

ARD

One (ARD)

NDR webstream

eurovision.de webstream

About the show

A total of 6 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 in Turin. The 2022 German Eurovision entry will be decided via a 100 % public vote ( phone voting/SMS/ online voting).The show will be held in Berlin and will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014/Eurovision winner) and Jamala (Ukraine 2016/ Eurovision winner) will be gracing the show tonight.

The Participants

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 64 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Jendrik represented Germany at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ I Don’t Feel Hate‘.

Source: ARD/NDR/ESCToday

Cover Photo: NDR/ARD