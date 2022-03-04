Guten abend ladies and gentlemen, Germany has decided for Eurovision 2022! Malik Harris was crowned the winner of the 2022 German national final and will represent Germany at this year’s Eurovision edition.

Malik Harris will have the grand honour of representing Germany at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with ‘Rockstars’.

A total of 6 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the German national fijnal. The show was held in Berlin and was hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

The 2016 Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala and the 2014 Austrian Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst graced the show.

The 2022 German Eurovision entry was determined via a 100 % public vote ( phone voting/SMS/ online voting).

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).