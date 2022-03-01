Spain: Chanel films the official music video of ‘Slo Mo’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, has filmed the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Chanel has filmed the official music video of ‘Slo Mo‘ in Madrid. The music video which has been directed by Pawla Casanovas showcases Chanel as the ultimate Pop Diva, a powerful woman who slays the house! The music video features a lot of dancing, partying and visual effects.

Chanel and RTVE are keeping further details regarding the music video under wraps. Chanel has worked very hard for the music video and is quite excited and happy with the final outcome.

‘Slo Mo”s official music video will be premiered on RTVE Digital in due course.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the 2022 Spanish national final Benidorm Fest and will represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE