TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has invited a total of seven Eurovision 2022 hopefuls to the 2022 Romanian national final- Selectia Nationala.

Zdob și Zdub ( Moldova)

( Moldova) Ronela Hajati (Albania)

(Albania) Vladana (Montenegro)

(Montenegro) We Are Domi (Czechia)

(Czechia) Andrea – (North Macedonia)

– (North Macedonia) Stefan – (Estonia)

– (Estonia) Intelligent Music Project – Intention (Bulgaria)

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 5 March. A total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Selectia Nationala will be broadcast live on TVR 1, TVR International, TVR Moldova and TVR+ at 20:00 CET.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: TVR