Last week the EBU decided to exclude Russia from competing at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the wake of the latest developments in Ukraine. The EBU has released the following statement regarding the suspension of the Russian broadcasters from serving in the EBU’s governance groups.

The EBU Executive Board, in light of ongoing events in Ukraine, has decided to suspend representatives from its three Russian Members (RTR, Channel One and RDO) from serving in its governance groups, including the Executive Board and all Statutory Committees. This follows the decision taken last week to exclude Russia from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. In taking this action, the Executive Board took note of the public statement issued by the three Member organizations on 26 February announcing their intention to withdraw from the EBU. A decision taken as a direct result of Russia’s exclusion from the Song Contest. The Members have verbally confirmed to us their intent to leave and we are awaiting their formal confirmation. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice has been given by the Executive Board.

Source: EBU