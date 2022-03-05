Tonight: Selectia Nationala 2022 Grand Final in Romania

Good evening Europe this is Bucharest calling! We are travelling all the way to the majectic Romanian capital of Bucharest for the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

Romania will be deciding for Eurovision 2022 tonight!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s national final. The show will be hosted by Eda Marcus and Aurelian Temisan.

The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Seven of this year’s Eurovision competitors will perform at the 2022 Romanian national final:

Zdob și Zdub ( Moldova)

( Moldova) Ronela Hajati (Albania)

(Albania) Vladana (Montenegro)

(Montenegro) We Are Domi (Czechia)

(Czechia) Andrea – (North Macedonia)

– (North Macedonia) Stefan – (Estonia)

– (Estonia) Intelligent Music Project – Intention (Bulgaria)

The 2016 Ukrainian Eurovision representative, Jamala, will perform her Eurovision winning entry ‘1944’ during the show.

The Participants

Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien – All This Love

– All This Love Andrei Petruş – Take me

– Take me Claudia, Minodora, Diana – România mea

– România mea Petra – Ireligios

– Ireligios Kyrie Mendél – Hurricane

– Hurricane MOISE – Guilty

– Guilty Gabriel Basco – One night

– One night VANU – Never give up

– Never give up Dora Gaitanovici – Ana

– Ana WRS – Llamame

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU