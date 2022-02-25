Good evening Reykjavik! The northern lights guided us tonight through the first semi-final of Söngvakeppnin 2022, the Icelandic national selection to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. And what a show it was! Two acts advanced to the final thanks to the televote.

The first of the three nights of the 2022 Iceland national selection Söngvakeppnin was organised tonight by the Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV. This year ten acts were selected to compete for the right to represent the Nordic nation in Turin. Five of them jumped on stage tonight, they were:

Amarosis – Don’t you know

– Don’t you know Stefán Óli – Ljósið (The light)/ All I know

– Ljósið (The light)/ All I know Haffi Haff – Gía / Volcano

– Gía / Volcano Stefanía Svavarsdóttir – Hjartað mitt (My heart) / Heart of mine

– Hjartað mitt (My heart) / Heart of mine Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

The televote was the sole responsible for tonight’s deliberation. The audience distributed two passes to the Grand Final scheduled on 12 March 2022. These are the advancing acts:

Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

– Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun) Stefán Óli – Ljósið (The light)/ All I know

Söngvkeppnin 2022

26/02/2022– Semi-final #1

05/03/2022 – Semi-final #2

– 12/03/2022 – Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed runner-up in the Grand Final. The Nordic nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show a total of 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry 10 years, going all the waz up to the 4th place in the Grand Final.