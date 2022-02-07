Iceland: RUV unveils the Söngvakeppnin 2022 acts and entries

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has unveiled the Söngvakeppnin 2022 competing acts and entries.
Songvkeppnin 2022 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final from each semifinal. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final will be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.
A total of 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday 12 March 2022.
Semi-final #1
- Amarosis – Don’t You Know
- Stefán Óli –Ljósið (The light)/ All I Know
- Haffi Haff – Gía / Volcano
- Stefanía Svavarsdóttir – Hjartað mitt (My heart) / Heart of mine
- Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)
Semi-final #2
- Hanna Mia and the Astrotourists – Séns með þér (See you soon) / Gemini
- Katla – Þaðan af (From there) / Then again
- Markéta Irglová – Mögulegt (Possible) / Possible
- Reykjavikurdaetur – Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around
- Suncity and Sanna – Hækkum í botn (Let’s go to the bottom) / Keep it cool
The Songvkeppnin 2022 Agenda
- 26/02/2022– Semi-final #1
- 05/03/2022 –Semi-final #2
- 12/03/2022– Grand Final
Iceland in Eurovision
Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.
The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.
Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.
Source: RUV
Photo credit: RUV