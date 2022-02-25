Spain: RTVE to broadcast Festival da Cançao 2022

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be broadcasting the Second Semi-final and Grand Final of Festival da Cança0 2022 on RTVE Play for the Spanish audience.

Eurovision fever seems to be catching up in Spain as the country is all set to broadcast the iconic Portuguese song festival Festival da Cançao 2022. This is the second national final that the Spanish national broadcaster will be broadcasting following the Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 earlier this month.

RTVE will be having a live broadcast of the Second Semifinal and Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2022 on RTVE Play on 7 and 12 March at 22:00 CET via the following link.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Chanel, will be performing as a special guest at Festival da Cançao’s Second Semifinal where she’ll be treating the Portuguese audience with her Eurovision entry ‘ Slo Mo‘.

Festival da Cança0 2022 Timeline

Festival da Canção 2022 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 5, 7 and 12 March at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, Portugal.

o5/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 1

07/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 2

12/03/2022- FdC Grand Final

The Hosts

A total of six hosts will present the shows, all veteran FdC presenters: Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo (Semi-final 1), José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira (Semi-final 2), Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim (Grand Final). Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows will be broadcast live on RTP 1.

Eurovision fans will remember Filomena Cautela as she was one of the four charming hostesses at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Semi-final #1

Aurea – « Why? »

Why? Fado Bicha – «Povo Pequenino»

«Povo Pequenino» FF – «Como É Bom Esperar Alguém»

«Como É Bom Esperar Alguém» Diana Castro – «Ginger Ale»

«Ginger Ale» Kumpania Algazarra – «A Minha Praia»

«A Minha Praia» Maro – «Saudade, Saudade»

«Saudade, Saudade» Norton – «Hope»

«Hope» TheMisterDriver – « Calisun»

Calisun» Os Quatro E Meia – «Amanhá»

«Amanhá» Valas & Os Astronautas – «Odisseia»

Semi-final #2



Milhanas – « Corpo de Mulhe r»

Corpo de Mulhe Blacci – « Mar no Fim »

Mar no Fim Cubita – « Uma Mensagem -Tua »

Uma Mensagem -Tua Pongo E Tristany – « DÉGRÁ.DÉ »

DÉGRÁ.DÉ Jonas – « Pontas Soltas »

Pontas Soltas Os Azeitonas – « Solta a Voz e Canta »

Solta a Voz e Canta Inês Homem De Melo – « Fome de Viagem »

Fome de Viagem Pepperoni Pasión – « Código 30 »

Código 30 O Vampiro Submarino – « Ao Lado de Mim »

Ao Lado de Mim Syro – «Ainda nos Temos»

RTP unveiled the names of the twenty FdC 2022 candidates and published their respective songs on Festival Da Cançao’s official Youtube channel

Festival da Canção 2022

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Source: RTVE/ RTP/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTP