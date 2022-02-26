Tonight live from Stockholm went the fourth and last semi-final of Melodifestivalen. The last batch of contestants took to the stage for the last two direct qualifying tickets for the Grand Final. The word is out!

Semi-final 4

These were the seven acts competing in tonight’s semi-final #4:

Anna Bergendahl – Higher power Lillasyster – Till our days are over

Malin Christin – Synd om dig

Tenori – La stella

MEDINA - In i dimman

Angelino - The end

Klara Hammarström– Run to the hills

Eurofans will recognise the former Eurovision entrant Anna Bergendahl (Sweden, 2010).

After all the performances and the televote, this year’s host Oscar Zia announced the winner of semi-final #4, advancing directly to the final. This was Klara Hammarström with Run to the hills.

A second round of televote was then available for the six remaining entries. The second direct qualifier was MEDINA with In i dimman!

For the last time, two more acts advanced to the so-called second chance contest next week, where they will have another opportunity to qualify for the final. These are:

Lillasyster – Till our days are over

Till our days are over Anna Bergendahl – Higher power

Second chance

The “second chance” round is taking place on Saturday 5 March 2022 with a total of eight entries, two from each semi-final. This is the complete line-up:

Theoz – Som du vil

Som du vil Danne Stråhed – Hallabaloo

Hallabaloo Alvaro Estrella – Suave

Suave Tone Sekelius – My way

My way Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come

Best to come Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough Lillasyster– Till our days are over

Till our days are over Anna Bergendahl – Higher power

Four additional tickets for the Grand Final on 12 March are up for grabs next week. We will then know all the 12 finalists battling for the honour to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin next May!

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favourite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition three times in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

The Nordic country is one of the most successful countries in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 top 10 placings in the past 10 years, including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse represented Sweden with the entry Voices, ranking 14th in the Grand Final.