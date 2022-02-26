Tonight: UMK 2022 Grand Final in Finland

Good evening Europe, this is Helsinki calling! We are heading up north to the nordic land of Finland for UMK 2022.

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster and Finland are gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of UMK 2022 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

YLE 1

YLE Areena

About the show

UMK 2022 will be held at the Logomo Arena in Turku, Finland. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. The Finnish national final will be hosted by Paula Vesala and Miisa Rotola-Pukkila.

The 2022 Finnish Eurovision act and entry will be determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

Blind Channel (Finland 2021) and Vesala will be performing as special guests during the show.

The Participants

Cyan Kicks – Hurricane

– Hurricane BESS – Ram pam pam

– Ram pam pam The Rasmus – Jezebel

– Jezebel Younghearted – Sun numero

– Sun numero Olivera – Thank God I’m an Atheist

– Thank God I’m an Atheist Tommi Läntinen – Elämä kantaa mua

– Elämä kantaa mua Isaac Sene – Kuuma jäbä

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 54 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2021 Blind Channel defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.