Australia held its third national final today in its quest to determine its Eurovision entry and hopeful. Sheldon Riley was crowned the winner of Eurovision 2022: Australia Decides and will have the grand honour of representing Australia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Sheldon Riley will defend the Australian colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Turin, Italy with 'Not the same'.

A total of 11 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 and the right to fly the Aussie flag in Torino!

The 2020 Aussie national final Eurovision 2022: Australia Decides was co-produced by SBS and Blink TV Australia. The show was hosted by radio host, presenter and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey.

The 2019 Norwegian Eurovision representatives KEiiNO and the 2020/2021 Aussie Eurovision representative Montaigne graced the show and treated the audience and viewers with their performances.

The 2022 Australian national final was held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Australia has competed at the Eurovision Song Contest 6 times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). This year will see the country’s 7th Eurovision participation.