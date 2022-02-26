Today: Aussie national final: Eurovision Australia Decides 2022

Hold your horses Europe, the Aussies are all set to hold their third national final today with a total of eleven acts vying to represent OZ at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Grab some breakast and join us for Eurovision: Australia Decides!

How to watch?

You can watch Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022 at 10:30 CET (20:30 AEDT) via the following channels:

SBS

SBS on Demand

About the show

The 2022 Australian national final will be held at the Gold Coast Exhibition and Convention Centre on the Gold Coast, Queenslannd and will be co-produced by SBS and Blink TV Australia. The show will be hosted by radio host, presenter and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey. Eurovision – Australia Decides is set showcase the best of Australian music and bring the nation closer to the Eurovision action.

A total of 11 acts will fight for the golden ticket to Turin during the live televised show.

KEiiNO (Norway 2019) will be special guests during tonight’s show.

The 2022 Australian Eurovision entry will be determined via a jury/public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

G-Nat!on – Bite Me

– Bite Me Erica Padilla – To The Bottom

– To The Bottom Seann Miley Moore – My Body

– My Body Charley – I Suck At Being Lonely

– I Suck At Being Lonely Andrew Lambrou – Electrify

– Electrify Sheldon Riley – Not The Same

– Not The Same Paulini – We Are One

– We Are One Jaguar Jonze – Little Fires

– Little Fires Isaiah Firebrace & Evie Irie – When I’m With You

– When I’m With You Voyager – Dreamer

– Dreamer Jude York – I Won’t Need to Dream

Australia in Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and is yet to win the event. The country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 2016 when Dami Im placed 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2021 Montaigne represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Technicolour’.