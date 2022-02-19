San Marino: Achille Lauro will fly to Turin!

The 2022 Sammarinese national selection, Una Voce per San Marino, concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Achille Lauro was crowned the winner of the competition and will represent San Marino at the 2022 forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Achille Lauro will defend the Sammarinese colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with Stripper.

The Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino was hosted by Senhit (San Marino 2011, 2021) and Jonatan Kashanian. The show was held at the Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino. A total of 19 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 11 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv