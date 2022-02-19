Poland: Krystian Ochman will fly to Turin!

Poland has made its decision for Eurovision 2022! Krystian Ochman will defend the Polish colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Krystian Ochman was crowned the winner of the 2022 Polish national final and will represent Poland at Eurovision 2022 with River.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s national final. The show was hosted by Rafał Brzozowski (Poland 2021), Ida Nowakowska and Malgorzata Tomaszewska.

A grand line up former Polish and international Eurovision stars and established Polish artists graced the show and performed during the interval:Ell & Nikki (Azerbaijan 2011/Eurovision winner), Justyna Steczkowska (Poland 1995), Blue Café (Poland 2004),Viki Gabor, Sarah James ,Kasia Mos (Poland 2017) andRafał Brzozowski (Poland 2021).

The 2022 Polish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/public teleovoting deliberation.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 23 times.