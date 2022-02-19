Malta: Emma Muscat will fly to Turin!

Malta has selected its Eurovision 2022 entry and act! Emma Muscat was declared the winner of the 2022 Maltese national final- MESC 2022 and will defend the Maltese colours in Turin.

Emma Muscat was crowned the winner of MESC 2022 and will have the grand honour of representing Malta at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Out of Sight.

A total of 16 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s national final.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.