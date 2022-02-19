Croatia has decided for Eurovision 2022! Mia Dimsic was crowned the winner of Dora 2022 and will defend the Croatian colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Mia Dimsic will represent Croatia at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition in Italy with Guilty Pleasure.

Dora 2022 was held at the Marino Cvetković Hall in Opatija, Croatia. A a total of 14 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show was hosted by Duško Ćurlić, Franka Batelić Ćorluka (Croatia 2018)and Elizabeta Brodić.

Franka (Croatia 2018 ) and Albina (Croatia 2021) will be graced the Dora 2022 stage as special guests.

The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.