Slovenia: LPS win EMA 2022 and will fly to Turin!

Ladies and gentlemen, Slovenia has made its decision for Eurovision 2022! LPS were crowned the winners of EMA 2022 and will represent Slovenia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

A total of 12 acts battled in the Slovenian national final for the right to represent Slovenia at ESC 2022. The show was hosted by Bojan Cvjetićanin and Melani Mekicar

EMA 2022 consisted of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and a grand final) with a total 20 acts battling for the coveted trophy.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

