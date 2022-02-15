France: France 2 sets date for national final and unveils further details

The French national broadcaster, France 2, has announced the date of the 2022 French national final- Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez !

The 2022 French national final for Eurovision 2022- Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez ! wil be held Saturday 5 March and will be hosted by Laurence Boccolini and Stéphane Bern. The show will be broadcasterlive on France 2 at 21:10 CET.

A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Turin at the 2022 French national final. The 2022 French Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation. The national final jury will consist of 10 professional personalities.

The show will be produced and directed by Julian Gutierrez and Stéphane Bohée, whilst Florian Guiot will be the Project Manager of the national selection. Alexandra Redde will be presiding the French Delegation once more at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The names of the competing acts and the songs will be unveiled tomorrow by the French national broadcaster.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2021 France was represented by Barbara Pravi and her epic entry ‘Voila‘, she achieved the the runner up at this year’s Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

Source: France Televisions

Photo credit: EBU