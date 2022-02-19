Tonight: Una Voce Per San Marino Grand Final in San Marino

Bona sera Europe, this is San Marino calling! We are heading to the picturesque microstate of San Marino tonight for the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino.

San Marino is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in true style with a grandiose national final- Una Voce Per San Marino.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino at 20:30 CET via the following channels:

SMRTV

SMRTV webstream

About the show

A total of 19 (10 BIG artists + 9 Emerging artists) acts will battle this evening for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

The Sammarinese national final will be held at Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino and will hosted by Senhit (San Marino 2011, 2021) and Jonatan Kashanian (Israeli presenter).

The Participants

Big Acts

Achille Lauro

Cristina Ramos

Francesco Monte

Burak Yeter & Alessandro Coli

Valerio Scanu

Blind

Ivana Spagna

Matteo Faustini

Tony Cicco & Deshedus & Alberto Fortis

Fabry & Labiuse feat. Miodio

Emerging Acts

Aaron Sibley

Camille Cabaltera

Sebastian Schimdt (Basti)

Vina Rose

Alessia Labate

Maria Chiara Leoni

Kurt Cassar

Elena & Francesco Faggi

Mate

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 11 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).