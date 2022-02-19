Tonight: Una Voce Per San Marino Grand Final in San Marino

Bona sera Europe, this is San Marino calling! We are heading to the picturesque microstate of San Marino tonight for the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino.
San Marino is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in true style with a grandiose national final- Una Voce Per San Marino.
How to watch?
You can watch the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino at 20:30 CET via the following channels:
- SMRTV
- SMRTV webstream
About the show
A total of 19 (10 BIG artists + 9 Emerging artists) acts will battle this evening for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.
The Sammarinese national final will be held at Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino and will hosted by Senhit (San Marino 2011, 2021) and Jonatan Kashanian (Israeli presenter).
The Participants
Big Acts
- Achille Lauro
- Cristina Ramos
- Francesco Monte
- Burak Yeter & Alessandro Coli
- Valerio Scanu
- Blind
- Ivana Spagna
- Matteo Faustini
- Tony Cicco & Deshedus & Alberto Fortis
- Fabry & Labiuse feat. Miodio
Emerging Acts
- Aaron Sibley
- Camille Cabaltera
- Sebastian Schimdt (Basti)
- Vina Rose
- Alessia Labate
- Maria Chiara Leoni
- Kurt Cassar
- Elena & Francesco Faggi
- Mate
San Marino in Eurovision
San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 11 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).