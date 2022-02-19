Tonight: EMA 2022 Grand Final in Slovenia

Slovenia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 19, 2022 8:00 am 0 views

Good evening Europe, this is Ljubljana calling! We are heading to the majestic capital of Slovenia tonight for the Grand Final of EMA 2022.

Slovenia is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam with EMA 2022 promising to be both entertaining and exciting. The country will be determing its Eurovision act and entry for Turin tonight.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of EMA 2022 at 20:20 CET via the following the channels?

About the show

A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 in the Grand Final. The 2022 Slovenian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via jury/public televoting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Bojan Cvjetićanin and Melani Mekicar. The Slovenian national final will be held at Gospodarsko Razstavišče Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ljubljana.

  • 05/02/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #1
  • 12/05/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #2
  • 19/05/2022- EMA 2022 Grand Final

The Participants

  • AnabelTendency
  • Stela SofiaTu in zdaj
  • ManoucheSi sama?
  •  Leya LeanneNaked
  •  BQLMaj
  • Gušti ft. LeyreNova romantika
  • July JonesGirls Can Do Anything
  • David AmaroŠe vedno si lepa
  • LPSDisko
  • HauptmanSledim
  • LumaAll In
  • Batista CadillacMim pravil

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved  in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

