Good evening Europe, this is Ljubljana calling! We are heading to the majestic capital of Slovenia tonight for the Grand Final of EMA 2022.

Slovenia is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam with EMA 2022 promising to be both entertaining and exciting. The country will be determing its Eurovision act and entry for Turin tonight.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of EMA 2022 at 20:20 CET via the following the channels?

RTVSLO 1

RTVSLO webstream

About the show

A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 in the Grand Final. The 2022 Slovenian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via jury/public televoting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Bojan Cvjetićanin and Melani Mekicar. The Slovenian national final will be held at Gospodarsko Razstavišče Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ljubljana.



05/02/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #1

12/05/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #2

19/05/2022- EMA 2022 Grand Final

The Participants

Anabel – Tendency

– Tendency Stela Sofia – Tu in zdaj

– Tu in zdaj Manouche – Si sama?

– Si sama? Leya Leanne – Naked

– Naked BQL – Maj

– Maj Gušti ft. Leyre – Nova romantika

– Nova romantika July Jones – Girls Can Do Anything

– Girls Can Do Anything David Amaro – Še vedno si lepa

– Še vedno si lepa LPS – Disko

– Disko Hauptman – Sledim

– Sledim Luma – All In

– All In Batista Cadillac – Mim pravil

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.