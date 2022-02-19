Tonight: MESC 2022 Grand Final in Malta

Good evening Europe, this is Valleta calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Malta for the Grand Final of the 2022 Malta Eurovision Song Contest this evening.

The beautiful island of Malta is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of MESC 2022 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

TVM

TVM webstream

About the show

A total of 17 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. The 2022 Maltese Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

MESC 2022 will be held at the Malta Fairs & Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali and will be hosted by Stephanie Spiteri, Quinton Scerri, Ron Briffa, Josmar and Ryan Borg.

The Participants

Aidan Cassar – “Ritmu”

– “Ritmu” Janice Mangion – “Army”

– “Army” Nicole Hammett – “A Lover’s Heart”

– “A Lover’s Heart” Sarah Bonnici – “Heaven”

– “Heaven” Mark Anthony Bartolo – “Serenity”

– “Serenity” Denise Mercieca – “Boy”

– “Boy” Richard Micallef – “Hey Little”

– “Hey Little” Miriana Conte – “Look What You’ve Done Now”

– “Look What You’ve Done Now” Giada – “Revelación”

– “Revelación” Baklava Ft Nicole – “Electric Indigo”

– “Electric Indigo” Norbert Bondin – “How Special You Are”

– “How Special You Are” Raquel Galdes Briffa – “Over You”

– “Over You” Matt BLXCK – “Come Around”

– “Come Around” Nicole Azzopardi – “Into The Fire”

– “Into The Fire” Emma Muscat – “Out Of Sight”

– “Out Of Sight” Enya Magri – “Shame”

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.

Destiny represented Malta at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Je Me Casse’ achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final in Rotterdam

Source: TVM

Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU