Tonight: Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy Hity Na Eurowizję in Poland

Good evening Europe this is Warsaw calling! We are heading to the iconic Polish capital of Warsaw for the 2022 Polish national final aka Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy Hity Na Eurowizję.



Poland is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 and has organized a national final in order to determine its Eurovision act and song for Turin.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Polish national final-Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy Hity Na Eurowizję at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

TVP 2

TVP Polonia

TVP webstream

TVP webstream 2

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. The 2022 Polish national final will be hosted by Rafał Brzozowski (Poland 2021), Ida Nowakowska and Malgorzata Tomaszewska. The show will be held at TVP’s Studio 5 in Warsaw.

A grand line up former Polish and international Eurovision stars and established Polish artists will grace the show and perform during the interval:

Ell & Nikki ( Azerbaijan 2011/Eurovision winner)

Azerbaijan 2011/Eurovision winner) Justyna Steczkowska (Poland 1995)

(Poland 1995) Blue Café (Poland 2004)

(Poland 2004) Viki Gabor

Sarah James

Kasia Mos (Poland 2017)

(Poland 2017) Rafał Brzozowski (Poland 2021)

The 2022 Polish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined professional jury/public teleovoting deliberation.

The Participants

Ania Byrcyn – Where?

– Where? Daria – Paranoia

– Paranoia Emilia D ębbska (Mila) – All I Need

– All I Need Karolina Lizer – Clean Water

– Clean Water Karolina Stanisławczyk & Chika Toro – Move

– Move Kuba Szmaikowski – Lovesick

– Lovesick Lidia Kopania – Why Does It Hurt

– Why Does It Hurt Ochman – River

– River The Sisters of Glory – Road Signs

– Road Signs Unmute – Louder than decibels

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 23 times. In 2021 Rafal represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘The Ride’.

